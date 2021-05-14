Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright makes up approximately 0.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CW traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.75. 246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,065. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.69.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Insiders have sold a total of 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

