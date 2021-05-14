CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight Sells 16,888 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CURO stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $591.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CURO Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

