Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading Down 6.9% Following Weak Earnings

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price fell 6.9% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.15. 21,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,960,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

CRIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $4,341,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,434,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

