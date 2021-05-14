CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) PT Lowered to $14.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CURI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.63.

CURI traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $9.30. 35,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,843. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

