Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.88.

CFR stock opened at $123.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average is $98.53. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $4,201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,083,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,752 shares of company stock worth $7,681,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $165,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 197.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,655 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 56,159 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

