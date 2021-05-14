Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.88.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE:CFR opened at $123.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $124.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $4,201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,752 shares of company stock worth $7,681,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.