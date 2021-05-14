CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CUBE stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $43.11.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

