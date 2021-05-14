CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$17.75 at BMO Capital Markets

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CRT.UN stock opened at C$16.36 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.62 and a one year high of C$16.89. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 44.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$309,600.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

