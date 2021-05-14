CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CSX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 59,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

