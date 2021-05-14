CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Sells $5,006,691.08 in Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $100.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

