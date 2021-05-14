CSFB Lowers Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$27.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CSFB from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.86.

Shares of MFC opened at C$25.87 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$15.64 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.4499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,643.61.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

