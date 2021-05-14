Crypto Sports Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $910,106.86 and $1,666.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

