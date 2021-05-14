CryptEx Price Tops $33.86 on Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $33.86 or 0.00068057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $16,014.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,861.70 or 1.00214226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00050330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00247225 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001017 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004408 BTC.

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

