Crowny Price Tops $0.0555 on Top Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $247,095.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowny has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00629236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00081297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00239066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005080 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $604.63 or 0.01203126 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00037827 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

