CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.52.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.50. 41,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.56 and a 200 day moving average of $193.71. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total transaction of $5,772,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,433 shares of company stock worth $75,768,511. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.