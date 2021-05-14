Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRON. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.57.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON stock opened at C$8.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.42. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -33.93.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.