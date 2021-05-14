Critical Analysis: Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) & El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ark Restaurants and El Pollo Loco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A El Pollo Loco 0 2 0 0 2.00

El Pollo Loco has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Given El Pollo Loco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe El Pollo Loco is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and El Pollo Loco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants -4.40% -11.75% -3.12% El Pollo Loco 5.32% 11.20% 4.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ark Restaurants and El Pollo Loco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $106.49 million 0.64 -$4.69 million N/A N/A El Pollo Loco $442.33 million 1.42 $24.90 million $0.75 23.00

El Pollo Loco has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Risk and Volatility

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats Ark Restaurants on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses one restaurant in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

