Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE CEQP traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.48. 2,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,091. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,718,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 262,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,508 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

