Credit Suisse Group Trims Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price to $85.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

