Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 192.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Score Media and Gaming from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE:SCR traded up C$1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.08. 341,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,665. The stock has a market capitalization of C$859.86 million and a P/E ratio of -10.82. Score Media and Gaming has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.85.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.5938379 earnings per share for the current year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

