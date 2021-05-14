Credit Suisse Group Raises Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $95.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Shares of BG stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bunge by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bunge by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Bunge by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after buying an additional 146,749 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

