Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €68.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FME. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.66 ($81.96).

FME opened at €66.72 ($78.49) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a twelve month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.42. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

