Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRARY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

