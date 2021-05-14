Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.68

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.68 and traded as high as $40.07. Cowen shares last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 1,297,988 shares traded.

COWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

