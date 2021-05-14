Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Covanta posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

CVA traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,742. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Covanta by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 1,453.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 286,271 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 267,839 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

