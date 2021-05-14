Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Earnings Miss

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.44. 48,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,390,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

