Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPNG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Coupang presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 121,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,939. Coupang has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $33,961,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $509,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $3,865,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $141,000,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $140,771,000.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

