COTI (COTI) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $242.74 million and approximately $82.93 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00088629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.00597665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00234795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004947 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.01117426 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.74 or 0.01210245 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

