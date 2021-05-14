CoStar Group (CSGP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2021 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – CoStar Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

4/28/2021 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $950.00 to $1,025.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – CoStar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – CoStar Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

3/22/2021 – CoStar Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $979.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $359.00.

3/15/2021 – CoStar Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $979.00 price target on the stock.

CoStar Group stock traded up $11.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $822.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,641. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.43 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $604.96 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $867.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $875.61.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 140.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,066,000 after buying an additional 669,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,048,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,036,000 after buying an additional 69,415 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 977,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,024,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,286,000 after buying an additional 114,340 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

