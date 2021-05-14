Cortland Associates Inc. MO Makes New $419,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $493.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $490.02 and a 200-day moving average of $442.82. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $271.91 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.