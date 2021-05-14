Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $14.71 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 154.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,259 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises 1.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $14,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,112. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.