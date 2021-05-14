Cortland Associates Inc. MO Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for 5.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $46,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $199.54. 7,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,150. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.13 and a 200-day moving average of $198.63. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.