Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Corteva by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corteva (CTVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.