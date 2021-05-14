Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,361 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders sold a total of 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

