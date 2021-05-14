Cormark Raises Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$43.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITP. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.33.

Shares of TSE ITP traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$31.15. 120,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$10.48 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million. Analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

