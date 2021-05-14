Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%.

CRBP traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 186,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,849,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRBP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

