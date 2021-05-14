Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$8.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) received a C$8.75 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s current price.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark set a C$9.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CTS opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.30. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

