ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $759.13 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.92.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

WISH stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,801. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.