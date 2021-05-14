Connectome (CNTM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $414,877.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Connectome has a market cap of $293,037.06 and $414,877.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Connectome has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00093190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00020063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.54 or 0.01194511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00113774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00064045 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.