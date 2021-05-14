CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of CONMED worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in CONMED by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in CONMED by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CONMED by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CONMED by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in CONMED by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,518.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $655,198.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,758 shares of company stock worth $6,287,585. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

