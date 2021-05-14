Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,356.35

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,356.35 ($30.79) and traded as high as GBX 2,622 ($34.26). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,558 ($33.42), with a volume of 180,576 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCC. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,545.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,357.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) per share. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total transaction of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

