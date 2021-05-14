Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after purchasing an additional 237,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,663. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

