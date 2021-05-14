Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,461 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $5.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.31. The company had a trading volume of 75,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,021. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.49.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

