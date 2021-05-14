Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $5.92 on Friday, reaching $267.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,824. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $168.69 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

