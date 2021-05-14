Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,785 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $209.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

