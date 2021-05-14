Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,216 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $15.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $854.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $804.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $729.12. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $471.45 and a 1-year high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

