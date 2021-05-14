Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up about 5.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.79% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,980.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $67.23. 726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $68.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

