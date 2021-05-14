Compass Point Lowers At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) to Neutral

Compass Point cut shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HOME. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 120.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 1,312,900 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,021,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth $16,235,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

