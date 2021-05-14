COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CMPS traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. 27,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,448. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.69.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

