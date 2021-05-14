COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 28,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.69.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.